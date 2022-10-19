Hoover officials speak after officer-involved shooting over the weekend

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police have identified 31-year-old Evan Rashad Lucas as the man who fired shots both at a family on I-459 and at Hoover Police later Sunday afternoon.

Lucas will face three charges of attempted murder. His bond has been set at $1.5 million and he will be moving to the Jefferson County Jail after further medical treatment.

That treatment is necessary because after firing on law enforcement officers, two Hoover Police officers fired back, striking Lucas in the arm.

That is when he rushed back inside an apartment in Hoover and a stand off began.

We learned Tuesday that law enforcement hostage negotiators used information provided to them by the suspect’s family to convince him to come out peacefully, surrender, and seek treatment for his wounds.

We were able to confirm Tuesday that it was Lucas who was arrested, but we also got an update on the health of the officer who was struck in the line of duty.

“He is doing well. He is going to see a trauma specialist either today or tomorrow, but he was released that day. He took rounds through both arms, but I would say a miracle those bullets went right through, without hitting any bones. Just straight through, in and out. Just an incredible situation it didn’t affect more than that,” said Hoover Police Chief Nicholas Derzis.

The officer is a six year Hoover veteran, married and a father of three. Chief Derzis is thankful he is now recovering, but when he first heard the news, he was gravely concerned.

“I got that phone call that said ‘I think we have an officer shot.’ And I can tell you my heart went to my throat.”

As far as reasons why the shootings took place, Hoover Police are as in the dark as we are.

“We really don’t know and I don’t know if we will ever know,” said Chief Derzis.

The Hoover mayor expressed his gratitude towards not only the officer, but all those who helped keep his community safe over the weekend.

“They are the men and the women who stand in the gap for us each and every day, without hesitation, and that is what took place the other day,” said Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato.

More charges could follow in this case and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is currently investigating the shooting.

