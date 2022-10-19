LawCall
Helena police respond after potential school threat made on social media

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are On Your Side with a follow up on a possible threat to Helena High School in a social media post. The student was charged in the case.

As a result of open communication between the Shelby County Board of Education and the Helena Police Department, the situation was handled quickly.

Jeff Murphy with Helena Police said this type of behavior will not be tolerated within the community.

“It causes unnecessary fear within the community and the school,” Murphy said. “We encourage parents to have discussion with their students and kids about the consequences of making threats on social media and inappropriate comments.”

Even if the student has no intent to do harm, officers say the damage is done and Helena PD will hold people accountable.

“Administration did exactly what they were supposed to do - they notified the school resource officer in a timely manner, who then initiated the investigation with the detective bureau, and through that close connection we were able to conclude our investigation in a timely manner,” Murphy said.

The police department takes threats to the school very seriously and reminds students and parents threats are against the law.

