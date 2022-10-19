LawCall
Fire destroys home on Eufaula Avenue

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A home on Eufaula Ave. in Birmingham is a total loss following a fire Wednesday morning.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue was called to the home at 7:30 a.m. Flames could be seen coming from the roof with heavy smoke.

The homeowner was around when the flames erupted. No one is injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.


