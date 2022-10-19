Federal railroad administrator to tour Harris Homes Wednesday as residents continue to deal with blocked railroad crossings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Federal Railroad Administrator will be in Birmingham Wednesday meeting with Congresswoman Terri Sewell and other local officials about the on-going issue of trains blocking neighborhoods.

Federal Railroad Administrator Amit Bose will tour Harris Homes and the nearby rail yard to get a first hand look at the impact blocked trains are having on residents.

Harris Homes sits in between two railroad crossings. Residents have been asking for more safety measures. Community president Barbara Merchant tells us a train blocked their neighborhood on Monday. Over the years, she’s attended meeting after meeting about this issue. Merchant is hoping for some real change this time.

“We have a situation that when we’re blocked in. We can get in and out. The Maxx buses can’t get in here either. It’s an inconvenience. A lot of people have moved out because of the train because they couldn’t get to work on time,” Merchant said.

The city has applied for a $10 million grant in hopes in part of building an underpass to give people living in and around Harris Homes safe access to their homes. There’s no guarantee they’ll get it. City leaders feel they have a compelling situation to get something done.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.