Early morning house fire in Bessemer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in Bessemer early Wednesday morning.

A home and a vehicle were involved in the fire.

It happened on 7th Ave. N Just before 4 a.m.

Family members at the scene told say no one was home at the time.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.