Birmingham Water Works Board to release audit report

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may soon be able to see the results of an audit into billing problems facing thousands of customers of the Birmingham Water Works Board.

The BWWB’s General Manager told the board Wednesday that former BWWB GM Mac Underwood submitted a final report Tuesday night, and the board will hear more about it at their next meeting next Wednesday.

The utility has pledged to release the full report following public pressure by state lawmakers including State Sen. Jabo Waggoner.

The utility’s former board chair Chris Rice led the effort to hire Underwood’s firm to examine how tens of thousands of customers went months without getting a bill, then got multiple bills all at once.

