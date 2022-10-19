Birmingham City School leaders encouraged with growing numbers of students showing up for Intersession

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City School leaders say they are encouraged with the growing numbers of students showing up for Intersession.

It’s the period in between the nine weeks of school. Instead of being off, students come to school for enrichment, or intensive instruction in the subjects where they need help.

We sat in on the Fall Intersession at Hayes K-8 school. It’s voluntary, but administrators are certain it will be key to helping students fill in those deficits created during the pandemic in math and reading scores.

The state’s new mandates for reading on grade level by the third grade is another reason they are encouraging parents to get on board.

The Winter Intersession will be Jan. 3-6.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.