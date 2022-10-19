Birmingham boy shot while playing video games leaves hospital after 108 days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On June 29, a Birmingham family’s life was changed forever. That was when 15-year-old Christian Savage was inside his home playing video games when gunfire ripped through his family’s apartment.

Christian has spent the months since fighting for his life, and he is now taking his largest steps in his fight to recover.

After 108 days, he has finally left Children’s of Alabama.

His mother Patrice Leonard overjoyed with the progress her son has made, but she says the last few months have been anything but easy.

“It has been very difficult, but we have made it,” said Leonard.

Christian is now blind in one eye and is dealing with a traumatic brain injury.

“When he was shot, he was shot on the right side and it went and damaged the left side. So as far as speech ability to learn, it is like he is starting all over again.”

In the face of overwhelming adversity, Christian began fighting and was moved to the physical therapy floor in just two months time.



“Christian just shocked a lot of people. Like we had a date to go home on October 5, but they extended it because he was doing so well on trying his best to learn how to walk.”

An effort his mother is proud of, but should have never been necessary. Still, Christian’s family is just thankful he is still with them. Leonard is set to deliver her fifth child on Wednesday.

“I am not going to say they ruined my life, or they ruined Christian’s life because he is still blessed to be here. But some people are not fortunate to make it like Christian made it.”

Patrice thanks everyone at Children’s who helped her son over the last 100 days.

“I couldn’t ask for a better team of doctors, a better team of nurses from the seventh floor all the way up to the tenth.”

The family passing out bookmarks to some of those who supported them over the last few months. On it, a picture of Christian fighting for his life, and another of him preparing to leave the hospital with a smile on his face. On the back, a bible quote the family says helped get them through - James 1:17. “Every good and perfect gift is from above.”

If you wish to help, you can donate to the family organized GoFundMe by clicking here.

