Believe that dreams can come true for the McAdory HS Band of Gold

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The McAdory High School Band of Gold has a lot of stability as a strong program. For 16 years Keith Pritchard has been the band director, and this year 87 members make up the band that usually scores superior ratings and often receives best in class.

“Two things are going to happen when you join band at McAdory,” said Pritchard. “You are going to work extremely hard, but you are also going to have an endless amount of fun. You cannot have one without the other if you want to be successful, in my opinion.”

The Band of Gold’s halftime on the field show is called, “Believe In Your Dreams.” The group starts off the show with “Believer,” by the Imagine Dragons and then goes into “California Dreamin’,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” and the finale is “Dream On’” by Aerosmith.

The McAdory Band of Gold will be featured Friday on “Sideline” on WBRC FOX6 at 10:25PM.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.