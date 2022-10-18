Warming stations open as cold weather sets in

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Warming stations in cities across the state will open starting tonight as one of the earliest freezes on record is forecasted to set in.

The Birmingham station will open Tuesday, October 18 and Wednesday, October 19 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Transportation will be provided from Linn Park, Brother Bryan Park, Kelly Ingram Park and the Faith Chapel Care Center.

Call 205-323-5878 for more information.

The City of Anniston warming station will be open until until Thursday, October 20th, at 7:00 a.m. in The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church.

