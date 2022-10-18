LawCall
Warm beds available to those in need across Birmingham during cold snap

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Near recording breaking cold weather is moving across central Alabama this week.

Shelters in Birmingham are preparing to see an increase in people coming in for a warm bed and a warm meal.

At Firehouse Ministries, a hurdle they faced over the summer prepared staff for the early winter weather. The shelter had an abundance of cot donations when the city saw a blast of heat in July. 110 people can stay at the overnight shelter. If they see more than that, those people are sent to Jimmie Hale.

Firehouse is also offering extended day stays to keep people warm and indoors all day.

“These people are members of our community. And they’re outside, out of doors and they need a warm place to sleep,” said Development Director, Branden Haley.

The Salvation Army is also preparing for an increase - 204 beds are available with a handful of cots.

The Salvation Army will also wash the linen for the city when they open up its warming shelter.

“And when you’re used to 80 degrees, 37 is really cold. Just take somebody with health issues or with not the proper clothing, being out in the cold overnight, they’re going to get sick, they’re going to stay sick, and then that’s just going to lead to more problems,” said Major Robert Lyle, Area Commander for the Salvation Army of Central Alabama.

Both shelters are also serving warm meals, and volunteers are welcome to come help.

