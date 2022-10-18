LawCall
Two people plead guilty, sentenced for 2018 double murder

36-year-old Lindettia Lowery and 35-year-old Lazaro Moran
36-year-old Lindettia Lowery and 35-year-old Lazaro Moran(24th Judicial Circuit District)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FAYETTE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have pleaded guilty and been sentenced for the 2018 shooting death of a couple in Fayette County.

35-year-old Lazaro Moran of New Jersey will serve two life sentences and 36-year-old Lindettia Lowery of Fairfield will serve two concurrent 25-year sentences.

They both pleaded guilty Friday to murder for the shooting deaths of Hernan Antonio Padilla and Allen Clifford Sandlin at Padilla’s home outside Carbon Hill on May 1, 2018.

Moran and Lowery are two of five people charged with capital murder in the deaths. Two more defendants still have pending cases.

