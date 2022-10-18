Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center to host cancer awareness event

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is hosting an outdoor event for breast cancer awareness tonight.

Administrators say all people affected by breast cancer in anyway are invited to the “Light up for Cancer” event at 7p.m., whether they’re a veteran or not to remember and honor loved ones.

“We care about our veterans. We care about our faculty and staff and our community. So just to increase that knowledge not just in the walls of the medical center but also within the community is just really important to us. And just making sure that people are getting annual screenings and mammograms,” said Lawanda Vanhorn with the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center.

Tonight’s “Light Up For Cancer” event at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is from 7pm to 7:30p.m. The VA will also provide pink glow sticks to people participating in the event.

