Teens’ vehicle shot at after rolling houses with toilet paper

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Kids were out late teepeeing houses one night, and then their car was shot at. Investigators still don’t know who fired at the teenagers.

It happened Oct. 7 near Grand Bay Wilmer Road and Old Pascagoula Road. Witnesses said about 20 teens were rolling houses and a group got in a vehicle and started to drive away when shots were fired at them.

Investigators believed the shooter fired a shotgun.

The teens’ vehicle was struck. However, those involved said they could not identify the suspect. As of Monday, no one is in custody.

Lt. Mark Bailey with the sheriff’s office said the gunfire was uncalled for.

“Kids will be kids,” said Bailey. “It’s something simple as going out the next day and cleaning up your yard. They are not destroying property. They are not committing a felony. They’re not really committing a crime that would necessitate a deadly force action with someone firing at their vehicle.”

MCSO urged anyone with information to come forward, even anonymously.

