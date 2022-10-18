LawCall
Residents living near Legion Field can pick up residential passes for Magic City Classic

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city officials say residents living near Legion Field may now pick up passes to access the areas near the stadium that may be blocked for the Magic City Classic.

The game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will be played at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:30 p.m. Residents living within the blocked-off perimeter will only need to use the passes on game day.

Officials say passes will only be issued by address, and only two per address will be available. In order to secure a pass, residents must present a valid driver’s license and a current utility bill with their name and address, which must be located within the perimeter. No tax notices will be acceptable for address verification.

The passes will be available for pick up in the lobby of Legion Field on Tuesday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Oct. 28. Passes will be available on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Magic City Classic information.
Magic City Classic information.(Source: City of Birmingham/Mayor's office)

For more information, call Legion Field at 205-254-2391.

