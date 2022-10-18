Officer-involved shootings, assaults are up nationwide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We now know the name of the suspect police say shot a Hoover Officer in the line of duty. Police have arrested 31-year-old Evan Rashad Lucas, saying he shot the officer multiple times on Oct. 16.

As of last month, there have been more than 250 officers shot in the line of duty this year nationwide. According to the National Fraternal Order of Police, 50 of those officers died.

This is the first officer-involved shooting for Hoover police this year, but former assistant police chief for Birmingham, Allen Treadaway, said killings and shootings of officers has been on the rise over the last few years across the country, including assaults on officers. According to the national FOP, there have been 63 ambush-style attacks on law enforcement officers this year.

Treadaway said even when an injury is non-life-threatening, like the officer in Hoover who was shot in arms, it still impacts them and the whole department. Treadaway said officer violence is contributing to the nationwide officer shortage.

“At a time, you’re seeing police officers shot and killed across the country, then when you have it in your own backyard, it has a major impact on them, their families and the communities,” Treadaway said. “We have to get back to supporting police officers. We have got to help them out on the street with the tools to do their job and until we do that, you will not see crime come down.”

Click here for more on the Hoover officer-involved shooting.

