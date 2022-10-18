New amphitheater possibly coming to North Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happening now are discussions for a new $50 million amphitheater at the star at Uptown where the former Carraway Hospital campus was in Birmingham.

Lots of steps have to happen to bring something like this to life.

According to Birmingham City officials this project has been on the table for some time.

They say the amphitheater would continue to add different amenities to the Birmingham area making it a premier destination for visitors and community members.

Wardine Alexander, District 7 Representative, said this gives a great opportunity to enhance and increase the tourism and entertainment opportunities.

“For not only our residents but for our visitors that come into the city,” Alexander said. “It completes an entire entertainment district that we would like to support and have in that area.”

Hunter Williams, District 2 Representative, said this will give the northside of Birmingham a shot in the arm.

“Will make a lot of things like the Star development possible and hopefully fruitful for the citizens of Birmingham,” Williams said.

As of right now, nothing has been presented to the council with specifics on what the funding would look like.

However, a Jefferson County commissioner said the project could be funded by contributions from the county, the City of Birmingham, the BJCC and live nation.

The one thing that everyone is on the same page about is no new taxes or new burden on taxpayers.

