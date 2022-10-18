Lillie’s Cup: Butternut squash soup with greens, white beans

Lillie’s Cup: Butternut squash soup with greens and white beans

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp. Olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 large celery stalks, sliced

4-6 cups low sodium chicken broth

2 to 3 cups diced butternut squash

1 bunch greens chopped (collards, kale, mustard greens, or spinach)

1 Tbsp thyme, chopped

1 15oz can white beans, rinsed and drained

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

Optional Add-ins:

Grated Parmesan Cheese

Cooked Turkey Sausage

Ham

Croutons

Rosemary

Directions:

Heat olive oil in a large pot. Add onion, garlic, and celery, season with salt and pepper. Sauté 5 to 6 minutes, until vegetables have softened. Add the broth, butternut squash and herbs, bring to a boil, cover and simmer for 10 -12 minutes. Add the cooked ham or turkey (if using), beans and greens and stir until warm. Season with salt and pepper, to taste if needed. Serve with croutons, grated parmesan cheese, and a sprig of rosemary if desired.

