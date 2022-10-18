LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Investigators believe 6-year-old boy dead for a week before body discovered

By Lee Peck
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile mother accused in the death of her 6-year-old son remains in Metro Jail without bond.

We’re also finding out more on what investigators say happened.

Court documents show they believe the six year old boy had been dead for a week before his body was discovered. Investigators believe he died on Nov. 25 of last year -- his body wasn’t discovered in their apartment on Navco Road until Dec. 1. The case is ruled a homicide.

Before the discovery of the boy, Rankins was found unresponsive inside her car in the parking lot of a furniture store on Schillinger Road.

The case may have gone quiet for a while, but now 10 months later, Rankins was arrested Sunday and booked into Metro charged with chemical endangerment of a child resulting in death and 1st degree criminal mischief.

Court documents reveal the child died from ingesting quote “substantial levels of oxycodone and alcohol.” According to the autopsy the victim died as a result of toxicity of ethanol and oxycodone.

It’s unclear what took so long, but a pending case against Rankins in January was continued -- where court documents say she was at the time “currently receiving treatment at a mental health facility.”

It went on to say she does not have a discharge date at this time. Therefore, she will be unable to be present for her trial date of Jan. 24, 2022.

It’s also unknown how long she was there. But Rankins bond for the unrelated case was revoked in early April, then she also failed to show up for her trial date on May 2.

We could learn even more details next month when Rankins has a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 22.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Hoover Police at The Hills apartments
Suspect identified in Hoover officer-involved shooting
Teen shot in Birmingham
Teen shot at apartment complex in Birmingham
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts

Latest News

Tuscaloosa VA cancer awareness
Tuscaloosa VA cancer awareness
A cold spell over the New Year’s weekend left people without a home fighting for their lives....
Warming stations open as cold weather sets in
Birmingham homicide up 37% from last year
Birmingham homicides up 37% while department deals with low staffing
Teen shot in Birmingham
Teen shot at apartment complex in Birmingham