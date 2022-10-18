LawCall
Florence man arrested for shooting neighbor’s house after Alabama loss

Franks Jr. allegedly shot his neighbor's house following an argument about the Alabama vs....
Franks Jr. allegedly shot his neighbor's house following an argument about the Alabama vs. Tennessee game.(Florence Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Florence was arrested Saturday night after shooting at his neighbor’s house following Alabama’s loss to Tennessee.

According to the Florence Police Department, Ricky Franks Jr. allegedly had been involved in an argument with his neighbor about the Alabama game Saturday. Franks Jr. then allegedly left the neighbor’s home following a verbal argument and fired a shotgun at the home.

The house was hit but no one inside was injured in the shooting. Officers with the Florence Police Department responded to the incident and arrested Franks Jr. without any further incident.

Franks Jr. was released on a $30,000 bond.

