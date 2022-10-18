BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! You’ll definitely need to dust off your coat and sweater today! Temperatures continue to drop this morning thanks to northwesterly winds at 5-10 mph bringing cold air from the north. Most of us are dropping into the 30s with some lower 40s to the south. When you factor in the wind, it feels like it is in the 20s and 30s this morning. The good news is that First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us clear and dry. We should see plenty of sunshine today with a few clouds passing to the north later today. It’s going to be a chilly afternoon with high temperatures 15-20 degrees below average. Our average high should be in the mid 70s, but most of us are only warming up into the low to mid 50s this afternoon. It’ll remain breezy today with northwest winds picking up at 10-15 mph today. The combination of the wind and cool temperatures will make it feel like it is in the 40s this afternoon in shaded areas. If you plan on being outside this evening, you’ll want to dress warmly. Temperatures are forecast to rapidly cool into the 40s by 6-7 PM. We’ll likely be in the 30s before midnight.

First Alert for chilly, breezy, and sunny weather Tuesday (wbrc)

Freeze Warning Tonight: The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for all of Central Alabama tonight starting at midnight and continuing until 9 AM Wednesday. You’ll want to make sure you cover up or bring your plants inside. You’ll also want to bring your pets inside so they can stay warm. Temperatures are likely to fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s for most of Central Alabama. The good news is that the winds should be light tonight, so the wind chill won’t be a major factor for us tomorrow morning. We’ll likely see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with high temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will continue from the northwest tomorrow at 5-10 mph. Freeze Watch Wednesday Night: We will likely see another freeze warning for parts of Central Alabama Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The combination of light winds and a clear sky should allow temperatures to cool into the upper 20s and lower 30s once again. I think Thursday morning will be our last morning of potential freezing temperatures for the next seven days. Temperatures will begin to trend warmer Thursday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Breaking Records: If we see freezing temperatures tonight, it’ll be one of the earliest freezes on record for Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, and Anniston. Normally we should see our first freeze in early to mid-November. Today’s high temperatures may end up breaking records too. We could see our coolest high temperature for October 18th for Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, and Anniston. Record lows could be tied or broken tonight and again Thursday morning. If any of these records are broken or tied, we will let you know on WBRC Fox 6 and through social media.

Warming Up This Weekend: If you aren’t a fan of the cold, we have some good news for you going into the weekend. Temperatures are expected to gradually warm closer to average by Friday and into Saturday. Friday morning will end up chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We’ll likely see a mostly sunny sky with highs Friday in the lower 70s. The weekend is shaping up to be dry and beautiful. High temperatures this weekend could climb into the mid to upper 70s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will end up warmer with most of us in the 40s. The weather will be ideal for any outdoor activities over the weekend. Looking Ahead: Next week’s forecast remains tricky this far out in time. We’ll likely stay dry next Monday and Tuesday with temperatures warming up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. A cold front is set to arrive by the middle of next week, but models are showing major differences on timing and intensity of the front. The GFS model shows a big blast of cold air moving in for the second half of next week while the European model keeps us near-average. We’ll hold on to a small rain chance next Tuesday with showers and storms possible next Wednesday. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

