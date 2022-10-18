Birmingham homicides up 37% while department deals with low staffing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham murder rates are up more than 37% as of October 17. County leaders said that’s on track to be a record high, all while the Birmingham Police Department is dealing with low staffing.

Former Assistant Police Chief for BPD Allen Treadaway said the department is at least 200 officers down and with a crime rate this high, he said they are being overworked. He retired from the department in 2020 after 31 years.

“If you’re down as many officers as Birmingham is, then you have a workforce that is overworked,” Treadaway said.

So far this year, there have been 113 murders in Birmingham, not including the seven deemed justifiable. This time last year, there had only been 82 unjustifiable deaths.

“When you are 200 or more officers short and you’re not being able to recruit to keep up with the ones walking out the door, then how are you going to get those numbers up,” Treadaway said. “The issues of the past leadership have been resolved with Chief Thurmond, but that’s just one component. If your officers are working and their off days are being canceled and they are working all this overtime, after a while you get tired, and morale gets to a point it needs to be addressed.”

Treadaway said Birmingham police are down at least 200 officers, but he said they need more than the city even budgeted for this year. The department is having trouble recruiting because of a nationwide officer shortage, but Treadaway says the applicant pool in Jefferson County is also at an all time low.

“We are going to have to increase the wages and benefits and we are going to have to support them,” he said. “It’s not only equipment, wages, and benefits, but you just cant keep working them and canceling their off days every time an event comes up because you don’t have enough officers.”

“Unless we start supporting our police officers, we are not going to be able to recruit and retain at the levels we need,” Treadaway said. “The result of that is what you’re seeing now, crime is up at an alarming rate.”

Treadaway said until the city can get their officer staffing back up and officers get local and state support, he thinks crime will just get worse.

“We have less officers on the streets now than we have in decades,” Treadaway said. “We have to decide if we are going to have law and order and allow our police officers to enforce laws on the book. If we don’t do that, then we are going to get more of what we’re seeing.”

While murder rates are up in Birmingham, total violent crime is down 19%. BPD crime stats also show auto thefts are up 12% and burglaries are up almost 8%.

