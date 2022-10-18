LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Birmingham homicides up 37% while department deals with low staffing

Birmingham homicide up 37% from last year
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham murder rates are up more than 37% as of October 17. County leaders said that’s on track to be a record high, all while the Birmingham Police Department is dealing with low staffing.

Former Assistant Police Chief for BPD Allen Treadaway said the department is at least 200 officers down and with a crime rate this high, he said they are being overworked. He retired from the department in 2020 after 31 years.

“If you’re down as many officers as Birmingham is, then you have a workforce that is overworked,” Treadaway said.

So far this year, there have been 113 murders in Birmingham, not including the seven deemed justifiable. This time last year, there had only been 82 unjustifiable deaths.

“When you are 200 or more officers short and you’re not being able to recruit to keep up with the ones walking out the door, then how are you going to get those numbers up,” Treadaway said. “The issues of the past leadership have been resolved with Chief Thurmond, but that’s just one component. If your officers are working and their off days are being canceled and they are working all this overtime, after a while you get tired, and morale gets to a point it needs to be addressed.”

Treadaway said Birmingham police are down at least 200 officers, but he said they need more than the city even budgeted for this year. The department is having trouble recruiting because of a nationwide officer shortage, but Treadaway says the applicant pool in Jefferson County is also at an all time low.

“We are going to have to increase the wages and benefits and we are going to have to support them,” he said. “It’s not only equipment, wages, and benefits, but you just cant keep working them and canceling their off days every time an event comes up because you don’t have enough officers.”

“Unless we start supporting our police officers, we are not going to be able to recruit and retain at the levels we need,” Treadaway said. “The result of that is what you’re seeing now, crime is up at an alarming rate.”

Treadaway said until the city can get their officer staffing back up and officers get local and state support, he thinks crime will just get worse.

“We have less officers on the streets now than we have in decades,” Treadaway said. “We have to decide if we are going to have law and order and allow our police officers to enforce laws on the book. If we don’t do that, then we are going to get more of what we’re seeing.”

While murder rates are up in Birmingham, total violent crime is down 19%. BPD crime stats also show auto thefts are up 12% and burglaries are up almost 8%.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover Police at The Hills apartments
Suspect identified in Hoover officer-involved shooting
Double Homicide on 3rd Avenue N
Double homicide investigation ongoing in Birmingham
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts
FIRST ALERT: Record-breaking cold headed toward Alabama
FIRST ALERT: Record-breaking cold headed toward Alabama
Crews investigating after child drowns at Embassy Suites
5-year-old boy drowns in pool at Birmingham Embassy Suites

Latest News

Teen shot in Birmingham
Teen shot at apartment complex in Birmingham
Experts say violence against officers on the rise
Officer-involved shootings, assaults are up nationwide
Teen shot in Birmingham
Teen shot in Birmingham
Birmingham homicide up 37% from last year
Birmingham homicide up 37% from last year