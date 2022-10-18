Bar owner speaks out one month after Tuscaloosa city attorney issues stern warning

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With Mississippi State coming to town Saturday, we wanted to check on the ordinance and for bars and overcrowding in Tuscaloosa. It’s been a month since the crackdown.

We checked in with Tuscaloosa Police and they’ve had no reports of any bar owners or staff members violating the ordinance here on the Strip. It appears everyone is complying.

Unique bar owner Chris Coleman says he runs a tight ship with his bar and has no desire to push the limits on the number of people he can squeeze inside.

“They’ve done an excellent job of having extra officers out here, city officials in all capacity of keeping an eye on everything,” said Coleman.

The bar overcrowding apparently became an issue with one bar a few weeks ago which prompted the warning from the city attorney. City leaders said at the time they weren’t trying to keep anyone from having a good time. It’s a matter of safety: something they take seriously, according to Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner on September 20.

“They’ll be shut down immediately. It will be a significant loss of revenue for the business. We want people to have a good time. We want people to make all the money they can make. The more they make, the more we make, but safety first,” said Tyner.

Up and down the Strip, Coleman says he’s heard of no complaints from fellow bar owners. Coleman’s capacity inside Unique is 75, a limit he’s very strict about.

“I was asked was the punishment too hard and my response is if you do things the right way it doesn’t matter. If you ask Nick Saban if it should be a 15-yard penalty at the spot of the foul on pass interference who cares, don’t pass interfere,” said Coleman.

With Mississippi State coming to town this weekend Coleman doesn’t anticipate a challenge in crowds out because State is so close.

“They don’t need to come over on a Friday night to get a hotel room, they’re an hour away,” Coleman said.

With just three more home games this year for Alabama, bar owners like Coleman say overcrowding is not worth the penalty.

Coleman says his customers have been largely understanding and there’s been no reported pushback from patrons trying to force themselves in.

