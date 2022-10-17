Video shows moment train slams into tow truck
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Cell phone video captured the moment a tow truck driver jumped from his vehicle just seconds before it was hit by a train.
According to College Station police, the driver was parked on the tracks while hooking up another truck that was involved in a separate crash.
The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels into it.
Another man and a police officer were nearby when the impact occurred, but no one was hurt.
Editor’s note: The video provided to KBTX by Matthew Jara does not contain audio.
