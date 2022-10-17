Shelby Co. BOE 2023 budget includes several projects

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Board of Education started planning their budget early in the spring and continued meeting and reviewing until it was presented to the board in September.

The finalized budget went into effect at the beginning of October and will run through September of next year.

The total system wide budgeted revenue for fiscal year 2023 is $322 million and the total expenditures are $332 million.

They have five different funds in Shelby County: the general fund, special revenue fund, debt service fund, expendable trust fund and capital projects fund.

The capital projects fund is used to pay for construction and renovations projects like the new Fine Arts Facility at Oak Mountain High School.

Dr. Travis Bender, Fine Arts Department Chair, said several years ago, they had reached a point where their band classes or choir classes had trouble fitting in the rooms that was originally designated for them back in 1999.

“The school system came to us with a proposal for some new spaces that are significantly larger, in terms of rehearsal spaces, we gain about 20 percent more square footage,” Bender said.

There are about 550 students enrolled in band or choir programs at Oak Mountain High School.

They will move into the new facility around Thanksgiving or Christmas next year.

“A huge part of student learning is impacted by facilities, and I know the way we operate with our program is. If the band room looks clean and inviting to the students, we feel like they rehearse better,” Bender said.

When they move out of the current space used for fine arts, it will be repurposed for female athletics.

In the budget, they project the number of staff needed, initiatives to start or continue, facility and equipment upgrades and routine operational expenditures.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.