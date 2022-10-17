Man killed in Midfield house fire

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside a burning home in Midfield last week.

It happened in the 900 block of 15th Street on Thursday, October 14. When fire crews arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Once firefighters were able to investigate they located the victim’s body inside.

He has not been identified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.