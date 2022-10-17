Li-Cycle hosts grand opening supports electric vehicle industry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As Alabama’s electric vehicle industry continues to grow, a company new to the state hosted the grand opening ceremony for its battery recycling plant Li-Cycle.

The company turned a once-empty warehouse into West Alabama’s latest cog in the country’s battery supply chain. Li-Cycle recycles lithium-ion batteries. Those include batteries found in smart phones, tablets and electric vehicles.

The company’s CEO told WBRC that Mercedes Benz’s decision to build electric cars in Tuscaloosa County is one of the main reason the company decided to move here.

“The main draw initially for us was Univar, who works with Mercedes Benz, was taking any of their rejects for the making off battery packs here in Tuscaloosa. So, they have invested heavily in terms of this whole E-V economy, also right here in the county. For us, that was a great initial draw. And if you look at the U.S., a lot of the battery factories are in this corridor,” Li-Cycle CEO Ajay Kochar explained.

Li-Cycle hired 45 employees to work in the battery recycling plant. This is Li-Cycle’s fourth plant in the company.

