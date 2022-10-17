First Alert for breezy conditions and cooler temperatures Monday; Freeze Warning tonight for North Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday! I hope you were able to enjoy the warm temperatures over the weekend because winter has decided to briefly show up this week. Enjoy the mild temperatures this morning. Most of us are in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Warmer temperatures are thanks to cloud cover across the state. We had a small chance for a few passing showers last night, but moisture has been limited and most of us have remained dry. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with a cold front moving through the Southeast. Behind the cold front, very cold air is forecast to move into the area. We are forecasting cloudy conditions this morning giving way to a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky this afternoon. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will likely increase from the northwest this afternoon at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. The wind will help to bring in the very cold and dry air from up north. If you plan on being outdoors this evening, make sure you grab a warm jacket. Temperatures will quickly drop into the 50s after 7 PM with winds continuing from the northwest at 5-15 mph. Prepare for freezing temperatures over the next few days.

Freeze Warning Tonight: A freeze warning has been issued for Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties tonight. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 20s and lower 30s. When you combine the wind and temperatures, it could easily feel like it is in the low to mid 20s. Areas farther south will likely see temperatures tomorrow morning in the mid 30s. I would encourage everyone to cover and protect their plants. Make sure your pets stay inside so they can stay warm too. Tomorrow morning will certainly wake you up since it’s been a while since we’ve seen such cold temperatures. Bundle up!

Feeling Like December Tuesday: The combination of wind and cold temperatures will make tomorrow afternoon feel like a winter day. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon is forecast to warm into the low to mid 50s. We will likely end up 20 degrees below average. We will also likely break our coolest high temperature for October 18th. The breezy conditions could make it feel like it is in the 40s tomorrow afternoon. You’ll definitely need the coat and sweater tomorrow! The good news is that we should see a mostly sunny sky.

Freeze Watch Tuesday Night into Wednesday Morning: A freeze watch has been issued for all of Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Most of us will likely drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. You’ll want to protect your plants and pets once again. The good news is that winds will end up light, but that will translate to colder temperatures. There’s a chance we could see record low temperatures become tied or broken Wednesday morning. The good news is that we should trend a little warmer Wednesday afternoon with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.

Warming Up By the End of the Week: The remainder of the week is looking dry and slightly warmer. Temperatures will remain below average for the rest of the week, but each day will end up warmer. We could see one more night of near-freezing temperatures and widespread frost Thursday. We’ll likely start Thursday out in the low to mid 30s. Thursday afternoon will end up in the mid 60s with a mostly sunny sky. We could see highs near 70°F Friday. Overnight lows by the end of the week will finally warm into the 40s starting Friday and Saturday morning.

Weekend Forecast: The good news about the upcoming weekend is that we’ll stay dry and end up warmer. Highs over the weekend are forecast to warm into the mid 70s. Overnight lows will also end up warmer in the mid to upper 40s. No sign of rain for the next 5-7 days. Long-range models hint that a cold front could give us a chance of rain early next week. The timing and coverage of rain remains questionable this far out. Hopefully we will have a better idea on next week’s setup by the end of this week.

