Event hopes to help black-owned businesses thrive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As talks of a recession ramp up, a local group is working to help businesses survive through uncertain financial times.

“We have master classes happening all day from legal matters, to marketing, and business credit,” Torin Darling-Brazzle, CEO & founder of Ignite! Alabama said.

Darling-Brazzle, a business incubator specifically helping Black-owned and women-led businesses thrive, raved about the opportunities Ignite! was organizing at their yearly business summit.

“It’s literally going to be something there for everyone. No matter what stage of the business they are in, idea or they’ve been years in,” Darling-Brazzle said.

The Fourth Annual Empowerment Summit will be at Protective Stadium in Birmingham on October 25, 2022.

“We can bring together all the amazing organizations that can provide free services for our small business community. We believe that if we can empower the Black business community, they will not only be able to take of themselves, their families, and their businesses but also take care of their community,” Darling-Brazzle said.

The help is needed because statistically eight out of 10 Black-owned businesses fail within the first 18 months. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the issue.

However despite the challenges, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of Black-owned businesses had spiked in recent years across all sectors.

“It was designed in a way that unfortunately the learning curve for the Black community is super steep. Once we make sure they know the table exists, we understand what they need to be able to be a viable business they get that wrap-around support so that when they get to that table, they are not only able to sit there but they are able to thrive and grow,” Darling-Brazzle said.

