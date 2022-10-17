City of Chelsea sees new growth, strong housing market

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Chelsea was founded 26 years ago and with that has come growth in population and revenue.

According to Mayor Tony Picklesimer, the City of Chelsea is doing very well. They continue to see growth from a commercial standpoint and a strong housing market.

The city has a lot going on. The Foothills Business Park is complete and will provide more jobs for the city.

Phase two of the Chelsea sports complex on Highway 11 has started which will provide four new baseball fields.

Construction on a second gymnasium is starting for the Community Center with the project estimated to cost $3.6 million .

More neighborhoods were submitted for approval with 400 new homes going up in the next 5 years, and there should be homes in two new subdivisions going up this fiscal year.

“A couple of new neighborhoods where the infrastructure is in, and soon will begin building,” Picklesimer said. “We have some of our larger neighborhoods that are extending new sectors, houses on market for resale has extended a little bit since interest rates have gone up but its still a very strong real estate market here in Chelsea.”

The Mayor also shared since the vote, the City of Chelsea will continue to partner with the Shelby County school system to improve the city school facilities.

