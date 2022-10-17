LawCall
Ala. Senator Tuberville issues statement in response to comments made at Nevada rally

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville issued a statement in response to his recent comments made at a Nevada rally Saturday, Oct. 8.

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., accused Democrats of intentionally encouraging crime as a way of extorting reparation payments during a racially-charged statement.

In his response, Tuberville said he was addressing the issue of crime and not race. The full statement is as follows:

“The issue is crime, not race, but the liberal media is intent on helping Democrats remain in power,” Tuberville said via a spokesperson. “Crime has spiked nationwide under Democrats and their ‘Defund the Police’ policies, and I was pointing out the frustration many Americans share when I spoke last weekend.”

“Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and rioters have caused over $2 billion in damage to our cities since 2020. Illegal immigrants and drugs are streaming across our southern border in record numbers. Progressive prosecutors across the nation refuse to enforce laws they personally disagree with, and our communities are suffering because of it. Even Alabama Democrats want to satisfy the outrageous demands of murderers and rapists currently on work-strike in state prisons. Democrats favor criminals over the victims through their actions and policies.

“As a coach, building young people of character was one of my top priorities. As a Senator, I want to ensure that we create policies at the national level that reinforce values such as integrity and accountability. I will continue to fight for safer communities and accountability for criminals. Americans should not live in fear.”

Our sister station WSFA has the original story here.

