LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Teen, 15, fatally shot after argument on New York subway

A search for the person who shot a 15-year-old boy on the New York City subway was underway. (WCBS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A 15-year-old boy has been fatally shot after a dispute escalated into violence on a New York City subway.

Police say the teenager was in one of two groups of people that got into an argument on an A train in Queens Friday afternoon.

As the train neared the line’s final stop in Far Rockaway, near JFK Airport, someone fired one shot, striking the boy in the chest. A passenger helped him off the train when it reached the station.

Police and emergency personnel took him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett, according to The New York Times. Police also announced Saturday that 18-year-old Keyondre Russell was arrested on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon in relation to the teen’s death.

It was the eighth killing on New York’s subways this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

18-year-old Jayveon Khiry Fleming and 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns
Arrests made in shooting death of Birmingham business man
Police searching for two missing men in Birmingham
Birmingham Police searching for two missing males
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
Homewood Police in Parkside Circle
Homewood officer involved in shooting in subdivision
ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from...
Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County

Latest News

Police in California say they have arrested a man suspected of killing six men and wounding a...
Serial killer suspect arrested after 6 murders in California
A search for the person who shot a 15-year-old boy on the New York City subway was underway.
Teen, 15, dies after being shot in chest on New York subway
Communications Manager Alex Derencz says scammers love to capitalize on times of confusion and...
BBB warning about open enrollment scams
Finding affordable homes are becoming harder to come by.
Experts say affordable housing becoming more difficult to find