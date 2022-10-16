LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Humpback whale breaches surface of the water near father and son

A humpback whale made a surprise appearance during a father-son fishing trip along the Jersey Shore. (SOURCE: ZACH PILLAR)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) A father and son fishing off the coast of New Jersey got a big surprise this week when a hungry humpback whale emerged from the water in front of them.

Zach Piller and his dad were fishing for bass and tuna when suddenly the massive whale breached the surface and crashed back into the water right next to them.

The whale actually tapped their boat causing it to rock back and forth, but thankfully nobody was hurt.

Juvenile humpback whales have been spotted more frequently along the Jersey Shore in recent years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews investigating after child drowns at Embassy Suites
Crews investigating after child nearly drowns in pool at Embassy Suites
Homewood Police in Parkside Circle
Homewood officer involved in shooting in subdivision
ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from...
Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County
Homicide investigation on 4th Street North
Birmingham Police investigating homicide early Saturday
The City of Alabaster is growing, and several projects are underway to support this expansion.
Big-box stores closing in Alabaster

Latest News

Investigators inspect a site after shelling near an administrative building, in Donetsk, the...
Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor’s office in occupied Donetsk
A father and son on a fishing trip were caught off guard by a humpback whale that broke the...
Father and son surprised by humpback whale while fishing
This image released by Universal Pictures shows horror character Michael Myers in a scene from...
‘Halloween Ends’ wins box office but renews streaming debate
Small businesses are stocking the shelves early this holiday season and waiting to see how many...
Small businesses brace for cautious holiday shoppers