FIRST ALERT: First taste of winter weather in the week ahead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Big Weather Story in the week ahead will be the cold. Temperatures may fall below freezing in far North Alabama late Monday night, then temperatures will be near or below freezing across much of Central Alabama Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Early this morning there were a few remnant rain areas to the north and west along and ahead of the advancing cold front. There may be a few showers which continue to develop and spread south and east through the morning eventually reaching into Southeast Alabama by tomorrow afternoon as the cold front sweeps through the region. Afternoon highs will again be above normal with overnight lows in the 55–60 degree range.

The big weather change starts tomorrow with cooler temperatures in areas to the north as the Arctic air continues moving south. We could then be dealing with the coldest air ever to reach the Southeast in October Wednesday and Thursday. In fact, the Arctic air will cover the entire Eastern half of the county so we will almost certainly experience the first freeze of the season both Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Widespread frost is also likely particularly overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning with record lows likely for both overnight temperatures and afternoon highs.

The air mass will begin to modify by week’s end, but the very dry air will remain anchored over the Southeast. We will also be watching for higher fire dangers as dew points drop possibly as low as the teens in the week ahead so be very careful with any outdoor fires as conditions remain dry for the upcoming week and take proper precautions to protect sensitive vegetation and provide warm shelter for outdoor pets.

