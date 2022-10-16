LawCall
Downtown Enterprise buildings engulfed in flames

Enterprise fire crews battle downtown blazes on October 16, 2022.
Enterprise fire crews battle downtown blazes on October 16, 2022.(WTVY)
By Stephen Crews and Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Enterprise, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE (9:56 a.m.) - Enterprise Public Information Manager Emily Glasscock says the first fire call came in at 5:38 a.m. Just over an hour later, at 6:44 a.m., Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis activated an all call for all Enterprise firefighters.

There are no reported injuries from the fire. Enterprise, New Brockton, Elba and Troy fire departments are all working together. So far the fire has been contained to the first three buildings.

(Original)

Raging fires have damaged or destroyed multiple buildings in downtown Enterprise.

Smoke could be seen billowing from several miles away and is clearly visible via the Enterprise Electronics camera (See live video below this story).

Enterprise Downtown FIre
Enterprise Downtown FIre(WTVY)

Several roads in the Main Street area are closed due to public safety concerns and firefighting equipment on the roadways.

There is no immediate indication of injuries, as the fires began early Sunday when the buildings are likely to have been unoccupied.

Books and historical memorabilia were removed from the Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society Gift Shop and Library due to the threat of the fire to that building which does not appear to have suffered significant damage.

It is believed the fire started in the “All About Art” building. That’s in the 100 block of South Main Street.

Numerous firetrucks can be seen through the Boll Weevil Soap Company camera.

Enterprise Fire
Enterprise Fire(WTVY)

