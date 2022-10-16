Double homicide investigation ongoing in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a double homicide in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue North.

Officers were called to the location on report of a person shot around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16.

When officers arrived to the scene, the found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound, according to BPD. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Officers say while they were investigating the scene, a community member alerted them to a second victim lying unresponsive in a van connected to a food truck at the scene. This victim suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was also pronounced deceased by BFRS.

A preliminary investigation leads officers to believe the first victim was involved in an argument at the food truck that turned physical. Shots were then fired at the victim.

At this time BPD says there is no one in custody. They are asking anyone with information on this case to call the Homicide Unit at (205) 254-1764, or call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

We will update this story as more information is released.

Double Homicide Investigation 100 Block 3rd Avenue North. pic.twitter.com/TxYdWa4YXz — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) October 16, 2022

