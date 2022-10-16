LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Double homicide investigation ongoing in Birmingham

Double Homicide on 3rd Avenue N
Double Homicide on 3rd Avenue N(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a double homicide in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue North.

Officers were called to the location on report of a person shot around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16.

When officers arrived to the scene, the found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound, according to BPD. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Officers say while they were investigating the scene, a community member alerted them to a second victim lying unresponsive in a van connected to a food truck at the scene. This victim suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was also pronounced deceased by BFRS.

A preliminary investigation leads officers to believe the first victim was involved in an argument at the food truck that turned physical. Shots were then fired at the victim.

At this time BPD says there is no one in custody. They are asking anyone with information on this case to call the Homicide Unit at (205) 254-1764, or call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

We will update this story as more information is released.

123movies
embed map in email

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homewood Police in Parkside Circle
Homewood officer involved in shooting in subdivision
Crews investigating after child drowns at Embassy Suites
Crews investigating after child nearly drowns in pool at Embassy Suites
ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from...
Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County
The City of Alabaster is growing, and several projects are underway to support this expansion.
Big-box stores closing in Alabaster
Homicide investigation on 4th Street North
Birmingham Police investigating homicide early Saturday

Latest News

Communications Manager Alex Derencz says scammers love to capitalize on times of confusion and...
BBB warning about open enrollment scams
Finding affordable homes are becoming harder to come by.
Experts say affordable housing becoming more difficult to find
Crews investigating after child drowns at Embassy Suites
Crews investigating after child nearly drowns in pool at Embassy Suites
Avoid insurance scams during open enrollment
Avoid insurance scams during open enrollment