BBB warning about open enrollment scams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While many people are looking to adjust or change insurance coverage soon, scammers are using this time to take your money or identity.

Because open enrollment is approaching quickly, the Better Business Bureau Serving Central and South Alabama wants you to be prepared now to avoid getting scammed.

Communications Manager Alex Derencz says scammers love to capitalize on times of confusion and time sensitivity. Open enrollment provides both.

While Healthcare.gov and Medicare do have agents that can help you through the process, Derencz says you have to contact them first to ask for assistance.

“They’re not going to contact you out of the blue so that’s the biggest thing,” he explained. “If someone contacts you out of the blue, whether it’s a phone call, whether it’s email, whether it’s a text message -- be wary. That is a big red flag because those folks aren’t going to contact you first.”

The BBB also warns you to watch out for people offering you a free gift, like if you choose a certain plan.

If a call or message looks suspicious, it probably is.

If you feel that a scammer may have contacted you during open enrollment, report them to:

● BBB.org/ScamTracker

● Medicare.gov or 1-800-633-4227

● Healthcare.gov or 1-800-318-2596

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.