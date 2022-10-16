LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Amber Alerts issued for 2 toddlers; woman wanted for alleged kidnapping

Amber Alerts have been issued for 2-year-old Aila Jones, left, and 2-year-old Jazarah...
Amber Alerts have been issued for 2-year-old Aila Jones, left, and 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth out of Pensacola, Florida.(Pensacola Police Department)
By WALA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Police in Florida are looking for a woman wanted in regard to an alleged kidnapping. Amber Alerts have been issued for two 2-year-old girls.

Alyanna Gulley, 22, is wanted for an alleged kidnapping that occured shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday at 6115 N. Davis Highway in Pensacola, Florida. Police are also trying to locate witnesses, WALA reports.

Gulley is accused of taking 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth and a 17-year-old, along with her own 2-year-old child, Aila Jones, authorities said. The 17-year-old was later dropped off.

Amber Alerts have been issued for both Jazarah and Aila, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Jazarah, who has black hair and brown eyes, is two feet, six inches tall and weighs 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, Minnie Mouse shorts and white socks.

Aila, who has black hair and brown eyes, is two feet, six inches tall and weighs 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas with unicorns.

Gulley is believed to be heading to Atlanta. She is driving a white 2014 Ford Fusion with a Florida tag number 05DFWD.

Anyone spotting Gulley and/or the vehicle in question is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homewood Police in Parkside Circle
Homewood officer involved in shooting in subdivision
Crews investigating after child drowns at Embassy Suites
Crews investigating after child nearly drowns in pool at Embassy Suites
ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from...
Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County
The City of Alabaster is growing, and several projects are underway to support this expansion.
Big-box stores closing in Alabaster
Homicide investigation on 4th Street North
Birmingham Police investigating homicide early Saturday

Latest News

A neighbor’s doorbell camera recorded a blue car driving past the house party multiple times....
1 dead, 7 injured after house party shooting in Colorado
Investigators are now looking for information about a dark blue SUV they say was used in the...
House party shooting that killed 1 caught on doorbell camera
Police in California say they have arrested a man suspected of killing six men and wounding a...
Serial killer suspect arrested after 6 murders in California
Police say the 15-year-old boy was in one of two groups of people that got into an argument on...
Teen, 15, fatally shot after argument on New York subway