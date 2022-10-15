Preparing your HVAC unit for the winter months

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With colder temperatures rolling in next week, many will turn their heat on for the first time in months.

Kerry Adkins with OnTime Service says the number one thing people should be doing right now is getting their furnace ready to come on and the first way to do that is by contacting a professional.

“If you haven’t had maintenance done in a while, now is the time to do it,” says Adkins. “You really want to do it before you turn it on. Do not wait until you try to turn it on, and it doesn’t work. The number one thing to look for is to change your filter out every 90 days and every 60 days if you have pets.”

With many of us not running or using our furnaces during the summer months, several problems could arise when you turn your furnace on for the first time. Adkins says that’s even more of a reason to get it inspected.

“The number one thing we look for is cracks in the heat exchanger,” says Adkins. “Because if there are cracks, that will let carbon monoxide get into your house. And carbon monoxide is dangerous. You can’t see it. You can’t smell it. But it is dangerous.”

As the weather fluctuates from the lower 30s to the high 60s, Adkins says it’s OK to change the temperature in your home from hot to cold.

“The systems are designed to do that,” says Adkins. “One thing I would tell people is the first time your heat comes on, you’re probably going to notice a little bit of a burning smell and kind of a mild burning smell. That’s nothing to worry about, just dust that accumulated over the summer.”

Adkins also recommends checking your carbon monoxide detectors to make sure they work and don’t need to be replaced.

