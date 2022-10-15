LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Preparing your HVAC unit for the winter months

By Bria Chatman
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With colder temperatures rolling in next week, many will turn their heat on for the first time in months.

Kerry Adkins with OnTime Service says the number one thing people should be doing right now is getting their furnace ready to come on and the first way to do that is by contacting a professional.

“If you haven’t had maintenance done in a while, now is the time to do it,” says Adkins. “You really want to do it before you turn it on. Do not wait until you try to turn it on, and it doesn’t work. The number one thing to look for is to change your filter out every 90 days and every 60 days if you have pets.”

With many of us not running or using our furnaces during the summer months, several problems could arise when you turn your furnace on for the first time. Adkins says that’s even more of a reason to get it inspected.

“The number one thing we look for is cracks in the heat exchanger,” says Adkins. “Because if there are cracks, that will let carbon monoxide get into your house. And carbon monoxide is dangerous. You can’t see it. You can’t smell it. But it is dangerous.”

As the weather fluctuates from the lower 30s to the high 60s, Adkins says it’s OK to change the temperature in your home from hot to cold.

“The systems are designed to do that,” says Adkins. “One thing I would tell people is the first time your heat comes on, you’re probably going to notice a little bit of a burning smell and kind of a mild burning smell. That’s nothing to worry about, just dust that accumulated over the summer.”

Adkins also recommends checking your carbon monoxide detectors to make sure they work and don’t need to be replaced.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County family suing school system over alleged bullying
Jefferson County student and mother suing three school employees after her bullies get violent
Police searching for two missing men in Birmingham
Birmingham Police searching for two missing males
18-year-old Jayveon Khiry Fleming and 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns
Arrests made in shooting death of Birmingham business man
A 9-year-old boy died after a van that dropped him off steps away from his home hit him, police...
Boy hit, killed by van that had dropped him off, police say
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said Dr. Janaki Earla touched a 17-year-old patient...
Trussville doctor arrested for allegedly trying to sex traffic minor patient

Latest News

The legendary coach led the Wenonah Dragons for nearly 30 years, compiling at 172-136 record in...
Wenonah names football field after coach Ronald Cheatham
Source: WBRC video
Fire safety tips for the colder months
Could gas prices go back down?
Experts predict gas prices will go below $3 a gallon again
Could gas prices go back down?
Could gas prices go back down?