Northport takes major step towards waterpark reality

Water park coming to Northport
By Bryan Henry
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Northport took a major step in moving ahead with its planned water park. City leaders closed on an 11-acre site off Highway 82 West.

The construction timeframe has yet to be determined, but city officials say there is no doubt it’s going to happen.

City leaders tell us they’re looking at it being completed by summer of 2024. The location is off 82 West on 11 acres to the right of Big Lots and behind Zaxby’s.

If you look around, more and more cities are investing in water parks such as Montgomery, Bessemer and Fayette. Northport wants in on the action as well. Studies have shown it’s a big draw, a major boost to the local economy. Northport closed on a plot of land, paying more than a million dollars for the property. Mayor Bobby Herndon says they don’t have a construction start date or the actual cost of the water park, but it’s happening.

“I would think easily 75 to 100,000 people per year at the water park which is going to be more money for our service stations, hotels, gas stations, convenient stores, fast-food restaurants. Really, I don’t know what’s all there is in the concept but there’s going to be a lot of everything. The citizens should be well pleased, not only citizens of Northport, but Tuscaloosa, Tuscaloosa County but all surrounding areas,” said Northport mayor Bobby Herndon.

The water park is being paid for through the city’s Northport First Funds, which is the one-cent sales tax generated to fund these types of projects.

