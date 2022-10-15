National health survey comes to Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Don’t be surprised if you get an invitation in the mail for a free health screening.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be in Jefferson County soon to get a pulse on local health.

The agency is doing this through the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

The CDC has been traveling across the country learning about the health of the U.S. population since 1960, and this year, Jefferson County is one 15 U.S. counties chosen to participate.

Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson said invitations will be mailed out next week and addresses are randomly selected throughout the county.

The first step will be answering a couple of questions online.

Then, if you’re eligible, a telephone health interview, followed by a free and comprehensive health and nutrition evaluation.

Dr. Wilson said it’s important to participate because data collected in this survey helps guide decisions and allocate resources to make our communities healthier.

“You know, in public health, we use data to make decisions to decide what’s important, to decide how we spend taxpayer dollars, and how we help improve the overall health of our community. So, this information is very, very useful to us. You know, sometimes we’re challenged because we’re having to make decisions without enough information, so we find this very helpful, as do others across the country,” Dr. Wilson said.

It’s important to note that no medical care is provided through this program, but you will receive a report on physical findings, along with an explanation of those findings.

Dr. Wilson wants you to double check that the survey is coming from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey before you give any of your personal information, but he said all information collected in the survey is kept confidential.

