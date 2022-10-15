MADE program at the University of Montevallo

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s easy for new students to get lost on college campuses, it’s a new world with thousands of people.

That’s one reason why the University of Montevallo started the MADE program.

MADE stands for Minorities Achieving Dreams of Excellence. When the program started, there were just 20 students - now there’s 180.

The MADE program provides a safe and supportive environment for minority students to grow, connect, and build a community.

With the purpose of helping students transition into college and then into the workforce through overcoming social, emotional, academic and professional challenges.

Jason Perry, director of the MADE program, said what that looks like is scholarships, mentoring, study groups, internships, leadership opportunities, and ambassadorships.

“Typically, what we tell our students and parents is any way we can help our students be successful, MADE is just our platform for that,” Perry said.

The program focuses on bringing in special guests like alumni and community members to converse, inspire and encourage.

“We want every student who walks into our door to be seen, to be heard, and to feel valued,” Perry said. “We want them to carry that throughout their time after they finish here at the University of Montevallo.”

They stay in the program from their freshman year to their senior year, recruiting prospective and current minority students.

Manuel Munoz, a junior at UM, said no matter who you are, or where you are, they want you to feel like you belong, and we build a since of community around one another.

“No matter how different your background is from one another, we are all the same,” Munoz said.

Many of the students that I spoke with say being able to connect with students who look like you and have gone through some of the same experiences has allowed them to thrive on Montevallo campus.

