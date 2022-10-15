LawCall
Large events at Legacy Arena boosting everyone’s bottom line

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelicans final preseason game against the Hawks was Friday night in Birmingham.

The sold out event had business owners blushing.

The financial expert we spoke with stressed there is a multiplier effect in play when it comes to large events.

What that means is it’s not just the event space that sees cash coming in.

While the attention was on the arrival of the NBA Friday night, there are several large events slated for Legacy Arena.

BJCC Executive Director has large expectations for Kevin Hart’s show on November 11 and The Eagles on November 21.

But how will these events boost Birmingham’s bottom line?

“They are always looking not just for the direct money that they are going to make from the event itself. It is all the surrounding businesses whether it be restaurants, bars, hotels. All of those things create employment, which creates income, which creates tax revenue,” said Marshall Clay with Welch Group.

Clay with the Welch Group says cities often use that money to better facilities or create newer event spaces to bring in more revenue.

