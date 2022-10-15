LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Hundreds of Paddington bears left for queen to go to charity

FILE - A Paddington bear stuffed toy is placed on a chair next to a Union flag umbrella as...
FILE - A Paddington bear stuffed toy is placed on a chair next to a Union flag umbrella as people wait opposite the Palace of Westminster to be first in line bidding farewell to Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 14, 2022. More than 1,000 Paddington bears and other teddies left in tribute to the late queen in London and Windsor will be donated to a children's charity, Buckingham Palace said Saturday, Oct. 15.(AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says over 1,000 Paddington bears and other teddies left in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in London and Windsor will be donated to a children’s charity.

Mourners left thousands of tributes, including flowers and teddy bears, outside Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and in royal parks in an outpouring of grief after Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died on Sept. 8 at age 96.

The queen became linked to Paddington Bear after the two appeared together in a short comedy video during Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

Buckingham Palace and the royal parks said Saturday the hundreds of bears left in tribute of the queen will be professionally cleaned before being delivered to Barnado’s, a children’s charity.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Jayveon Khiry Fleming and 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns
Arrests made in shooting death of Birmingham business man
Police searching for two missing men in Birmingham
Birmingham Police searching for two missing males
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
31-year-old Justin Shawn Sims
31-year-old Jasper man missing
Police allege a woman killed and dismembered her landlord over an eviction notice.
Woman allegedly dismembered landlord over eviction notice, prosecutor says

Latest News

Stockton police say Wesley Brownlee has been arrested in connection to a series of shootings.
Stockton, Calif., police arrest suspect in serial killings
Preston Hardyman
Organ donor helps save boy’s life with new heart: ‘I’m alive because of them’
This satellite image taken at 9:30am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl in the...
Some flooding, 1 death as Karl dissipates in south Mexico
The Orionids, which peak during mid-October each year, is considered to be one of the most...
LOOK UP: Orionid meteor shower to peak in October