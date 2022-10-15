FIRST ALERT: Warmer than average weekend ahead of frosty temps next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a clear, mild beginning for the weekend. Temperatures will be warmer today as winds become more southwesterly at the surface ahead of our next weather disturbance to the northwest. There will be a few more clouds with high temperatures around 85 this afternoon. The warmer, more moist southwest winds may help produce a few showers to the north tonight and Sunday. This will only produce a slight chance for showers, particularly in the far north Sunday night with sunny conditions returning Monday.

Saturday weather out the door, 10/15/22 (WBRC)

Then, a strong cold will push into the state but with limited moisture, rain chances will be limited. Following the passage of the front much colder air will spread south and by sunrise Tuesday morning temperatures along and north of I-20 will fall to or just above freezing. The strong surge of cold air will continue Tuesday with highs ranging from 55 to 60 degrees both Tuesday and Wednesday. The coldest early morning temperatures will be Wednesday and Thursday morning when lows will drop below freezing especially in the northern counties where widespread frost is expected. The forecast for the remainder of next week shows a moderating trend with dry conditions expected to continue.

Meanwhile in the Tropics, Karl has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression but may still produce life-threatening surf conditions, flash flooding and mudslides in Southern Mexico. Also, a tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Upper-level winds are expected to increase over the system during the weekend, therefore significant development is not anticipated while the wave moves west-northwest at about 10 mph. No other tropical development is expected at this time.

