Fire safety tips for the colder months

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Fire Administration says more fires happen during the winter months and Birmingham Fire and Rescue is sharing tips to keep you and your family safe.

Chief Jackie Hicks says the department is pushing for everyone in the city to have a working smoke detector. They offer a free service to install and check detectors inside your home.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, space heaters account for more than two in five fires and it’s the cause of the majority of deaths in homes.

Chief Hicks says you should read the safety manual and follow all instructions when using a space heater.

“They tell you how to properly use these things, how to properly store them,” says Chief Hicks. “The correct way to heat your rooms.”

He also recommends keeping the heater within a three feet distance and having talks with your children about using them safely.

“Have your safe distance from that space heater. It doesn’t have to be right on you. Have a three feet distance for your kids have kids to know you don’t get this close. Let them know it’s dangerous and that is a safety risk,” says Chief Hicks.

To get those fire detectors installed all you have to do is call the fire department in your neighborhood. To learn more, visit https://fire.birminghamal.gov/.

