LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Braves lose NLDS Game 4 to Phillies 8-3, lose series 3-1

Braves fail to repeat as World Series champions
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) celebrates after scoring on his...
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) celebrates after scoring on his inside-the-park home run during the third inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Braves lost Game 4 of the National League Division Series 7-3, ending their season after a disappointing series.

Braves starter Charlie Morton exited the game in the 2nd inning after taking a line drive to his pitching elbow, but not before giving up a three-run home run to Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh. He threw just 43 pitches.

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto became the first catcher in the live ball era to hit an inside-the-park home run in the playoffs.

The Phillies exploded for two three-run innings in game four, with Brandon Marsh’s three-run homer in the second and a two-out rally in the bottom of the sixth.

The Braves’ offensive woes continued, combining for 12 strikeouts and only four hits. Three of the team’s four hits were solo home runs by first baseman Matt Olson, second baseman Orlando Arcia and catcher Travis d’Arnaud.

The NLDS has been marked by cold bats for the Braves. Despite being 2nd in total runs and OPS and 1st in home runs in the National League during the regular season, the Braves had a sub-.200 batting average and an OPS of just over .600 as a team. Michael Harris II, Austin Riley and Dansby Swanson all combined for four hits and 14 strikeouts.

Nor could the Braves find an answer for Bryce Harper, who went 8-for-16 with five RBI and two home runs in the series.

Braves pitching was prone to giving up big innings and big plays, allowing multi-run homers and innings several times per game in their three losses. Kyle Wright looked every bit the 20-game winner in his game three shutout victory, but the same cannot be said for Spencer Strider, Max Fried and Morton. None went more than four innings and each gave up at least three runs.

The Braves have locked up their core for the next several years and figure to be a fixture in the playoff race for the rest of the decade. However, they still face major free-agent decisions as the contracts of Dansby Swanson and Kenley Jansen come to an end.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Jayveon Khiry Fleming and 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns
Arrests made in shooting death of Birmingham business man
Police searching for two missing men in Birmingham
Birmingham Police searching for two missing males
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
31-year-old Justin Shawn Sims
31-year-old Jasper man missing
Police allege a woman killed and dismembered her landlord over an eviction notice.
Woman allegedly dismembered landlord over eviction notice, prosecutor says

Latest News

The 2022 Birmingham Barons season is coming to an end.
Last few Birmingham Barons home games of 2022 happening this weekend
Tampa Bay Rays
Some Rays players decided not to wear rainbow-colored logos on uniforms
Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy coming to Birmingham
Atlanta Braves World Champions trophy coming to Birmingham, Tuscaloosa
Braves Legend Sid Bream Talks MLB and Speaking in Hokes Bluff
Braves Legend Sid Bream Comes to Hokes Bluff
Willie Mays Rookie Card
Willie Mays’ rookie card up for auction