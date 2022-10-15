LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Birmingham Police investigating homicide early Saturday

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 200 block of 4th Street North. The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

Two off-duty officers working at a nightclub in the area were alerted that a person had been shot in an alley nearby, according to BPD. They shared the information with 911 communications and North Precinct officers responded to the scene.

On the scene, officers found an adult male victims with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services, according to Birmingham PD.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Roderick Earl Gray Jr.

Officers believe Gray was at a nightclub in the area prior to being shot.

BPD says the nightclub’s security staff, non-BPD personnel, detained a person of interest. Homicide detectives will interview that person of interest.

If anyone has information about to this case, please contact the BPD Homicide Unit (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers (205) 254-7777.


google maps embed responsive

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Jayveon Khiry Fleming and 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns
Arrests made in shooting death of Birmingham business man
Police searching for two missing men in Birmingham
Birmingham Police searching for two missing males
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
31-year-old Justin Shawn Sims
31-year-old Jasper man missing
One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while...
Teens survive serious crash while racing after school

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Large events at Legacy Arena boosting everyone’s bottom line
Source: WBRC video
New concussion study shows less contact drills could be key in limiting concussions
The legendary coach led the Wenonah Dragons for nearly 30 years, compiling at 172-136 record in...
Wenonah names football field after coach Ronald Cheatham
Source: WBRC video
Preparing your HVAC unit for the winter months