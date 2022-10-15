Birmingham Police investigating homicide early Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 200 block of 4th Street North. The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

Two off-duty officers working at a nightclub in the area were alerted that a person had been shot in an alley nearby, according to BPD. They shared the information with 911 communications and North Precinct officers responded to the scene.

On the scene, officers found an adult male victims with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services, according to Birmingham PD.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Roderick Earl Gray Jr.

Officers believe Gray was at a nightclub in the area prior to being shot.

BPD says the nightclub’s security staff, non-BPD personnel, detained a person of interest. Homicide detectives will interview that person of interest.

If anyone has information about to this case, please contact the BPD Homicide Unit (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers (205) 254-7777.

Homicide Investigation 200 Block of 4th Street North. pic.twitter.com/81Fv3RYMeK — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) October 15, 2022

