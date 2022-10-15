Big-box stores closing in Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19′s impact on customer behavior has led to a shift in the retail industry.

In-person interaction and digital engagement has changed causing many big-box stores to either close their doors or revamp their stores.

Big-box stores like Bed Bath & Beyond or restaurants like O’Charley’s and Steak ‘n Shake have been closed with nothing new moved in.

Some big-box stores are going through transitions and renovations and some like Bed Bath & Beyond have moved out due to many of their stores closing nationally.

However, the city of Alabaster is stepping up. When any big-box store closes, the city’s revenue gets hit, but when new tenants come in like Home Goods and Crumbl Cookies, soon their revenue will increase.

The city is meeting with developers, trying to get those spaces filled and offer what they can like expedited permitting and better infrastructure for new commercial growth.

Brian Binzer, city administrator for city of Alabaster, said the retailers and the restaurants that are really making the situation better for themselves ultimately long term, are re-investing in themselves.

“Walmart is going to do the same thing and Target as well, where they are putting in major improvements in their stores, the movie theatre, the Amstar that’s in our community they are changing out the seats, making them nicer and those types of things,” Binzer said. “We are happy to see those improvements, it’s a little bit painful because we will see some minor loss in revenue to some degree, but the benefits long-term are going to be very big for the city.”

Many Alabaster residents wondering about the District 31 project off Highway 31 where many stores and restaurants were scheduled to come.

A few years ago, a big-box store couldn’t make it work for the site, they had to reconfigure and should announce those new stores and restaurants soon.

