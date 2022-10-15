LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

American Airlines flight evacuated due to fumes in cabin

Officials say a flight from Miami to Barbados was evacuated due to fumes in the cabin.
Officials say a flight from Miami to Barbados was evacuated due to fumes in the cabin.(TRAVELARIUM via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — An American Airlines flight from Miami to Barbados returned to the airport after fumes filled the cabin, officials said.

Flight 338 departed Miami International Airport on Wednesday night, but had to return due to a strong chemical odor coming from a passenger’s carry-on item, spokesman Greg Chin told The Associated Press.

Passengers and crew exited the plane on the airfield and were evaluated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Chin said. They were then bussed back to the terminal.

American Airlines said in a statement that all customers were offered hotel accommodations. The flight was rescheduled for Thursday morning.

It was not clear how many passengers were on the plane.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County family suing school system over alleged bullying
Jefferson County student and mother suing three school employees after her bullies get violent
Police searching for two missing men in Birmingham
Birmingham Police searching for two missing males
18-year-old Jayveon Khiry Fleming and 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns
Arrests made in shooting death of Birmingham business man
A 9-year-old boy died after a van that dropped him off steps away from his home hit him, police...
Boy hit, killed by van that had dropped him off, police say
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said Dr. Janaki Earla touched a 17-year-old patient...
Trussville doctor arrested for allegedly trying to sex traffic minor patient

Latest News

WMC
Memphis honors lost lives on National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
The City of Alabaster is growing, and several projects are underway to support this expansion.
Big-box stores closing in Alabaster
Don’t be surprised if you get an invitation in the mail for a free health screening. The...
National health survey comes to Jefferson County
Northport takes major step towards waterpark reality
Northport takes major step towards waterpark reality